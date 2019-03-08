Man punched in the face after challenging pumpkin-throwers on Halloween

The man was assaulted in Eastwood Avenue, close to Whitton Green, on Thursday, October 31. Picture: Google Images Archant

A man was punched in the face after he challenged a group of youngsters, who were believed to have thrown pieces of pumpkin at a car.

Police are seeking witnesses after the assault happened in Lowestoft on Halloween.

It happened at about 10.25pm on Thursday, October 31 in Eastwood Avenue, close to Whitton Green.

A police spokesman said: "Broken pieces of pumpkin were thrown at a vehicle driving along Eastwood Avenue in Lowestoft causing the vehicle to stop on Whitton Green and the male passenger to get out of the car and challenge a group of young people who were believed to have thrown the pieces.

"One of the group has then punched the victim in the face causing his eye to swell."

If you witnessed the incident, saw any suspicious behaviour or if you have dashcam footage or other CCTV footage of the incident, please call Lowestoft NRT quoting crime reference 37/66189/19 on 101.