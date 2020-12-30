Man assaulted on Prince of Wales Road

A man suffered from a fractured jaw after a punch outside Piccolos on Prince of Wales road. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A man in his 20s was punched outside a Norwich takeaway.

The assault happened outside Piccolos on Prince of Wales Road at around 4.30am on Sunday December, 22.

The man was punched and suffered from a fractured jaw.

Two men aged 29 and 30 have been arrested in connection with the incident but have since been released under investigation while enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or anyone with information, should contact DC Jonathan Gouldson at Norwich CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/89015/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.