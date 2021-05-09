Man kicked and punched in head by group of attackers
- Credit: Google Maps
A man in his 30s suffered facial injuries after being punched and kicked in the head, during an attack by a group of men.
Police have arrested a man in connection with the assault, which took place in Bungay overnight.
Officers received a call from the ambulance service just after 12.30am on Sunday, May 9, to a report of a man being assaulted in the Market Place.
The victim, aged 30, and his friend were walking through the town when he was assaulted by a group of males who are believed to have arrived in a vehicle.
After being punched and kicked in the head, the victim was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich hospital for treatment for his facial injuries.
A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and was taken into custody for questioning.
Enquiries into the incident are continuing including the conducting of house-to-house enquiries and reviewing CCTV.
Most Read
- 1 Moment delivery driver walks through shop window
- 2 Two Norfolk destinations named among most scenic in UK
- 3 Martin Lewis: How to get your hands on £280 if you worked from home
- 4 Norfolk and Suffolk Elections 2021: LIVE Results
- 5 Village pub's burgers are a hit for our reviewer as eating out returns
- 6 Giles Orpen-Smellie elected as police and crime commissioner
- 7 Five rare birds that have been spotted in Norfolk
- 8 Farmers hope to unlock 'huge potential' of cannabis crops
- 9 6 things to do as temperatures set to rise to 21C
- 10 Great-grandmother can't dance amid gallbladder operation complications
Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw or heard any suspicious activity in the town at the time of the incident should contact Lowestoft CID, quoting crime reference 37/23791/21.