Police investigate assault in Little Massingham
PUBLISHED: 16:10 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:10 08 May 2019
A man has been assaulted in a Norfolk village.
Officers were called to Station Road at little Massingham, between King's Lynn and Fakenham, at around 2.30pm.
A spokesman said: "We were called following a disturbance. A man has suffered a cut to the head and is being taken to hospital."
Police are now investigating.
