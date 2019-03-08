Police investigate assault in Little Massingham

Police are investigating an assault in Little Massingham Picture: James Bass. Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A man has been assaulted in a Norfolk village.

Officers were called to Station Road at little Massingham, between King's Lynn and Fakenham, at around 2.30pm.

A spokesman said: "We were called following a disturbance. A man has suffered a cut to the head and is being taken to hospital."

Police are now investigating.