Man assaulted after youth wheelies and cycles at him on cycle path

A man was assaulted in Kings Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt. Archant © 2012

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault after a youth wheelied and cycled at a man on a cycle path.

The incident, which happened at around 1.30pm on Gaywood Road, Kings Lynn on Sunday, November 25, caused the victim, a man in his 50s, grazing to his right arm.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said the victim had been approached by a group of youths on a cycle path before one of the group, who was on a bike, did a wheelie and cycled at the man.

Officers said they are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who might have any information concerning the incident.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact PC Maria Lambert at King’s Lynn Police Station on 101 quoting reference 36/74919/18.

Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.