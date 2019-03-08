Man assaulted after refusing to hand over a cigarette

Regent Road in Lowestoft where a man was assaulted on his way to work. Picture: Mark Boggis Archant

A man suffered facial injuries as he was assaulted on his way to work.

Police are seeking witnesses following an assault on Regent Road in Lowestoft.

The man was walking to work about 6.45am on Monday, April 22 when he was approached by another man who asked him for a cigarette.

A police spokesman said: “As the victim was walking away, he told the man he did not have a spare one.

“At this point, a female appeared and shouted obscenities and tried to grab a cigarette out of the male victim's mouth.

“In the altercation, the male victim sustained a scratch to his left eye and left side of his face.”

The woman then walked off. She is described as white, of skinny build, in her 30s, about 5ft 4in tall, with blonde, brown scruffy medium length hair that was loose.

The woman was wearing a dark navy blue or black skirt, blackish vest top, filthy trainers or shoes.

Information to Suffolk Police by completing an online report via www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update quoting reference 37/22994/19 or call on 101 quoting 37/22672/19.