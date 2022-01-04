Man threatened to stamp all over his former partner
- Credit: Liz Coates
A man was found by police urinating in the bathroom sink of the home of a former partner whose property he had forced his way into, a court has heard.
Alin Nita, 35, threatened to “stamp all over” his former partner after getting into her home.
Norwich Crown Court heard Nita was found by police “urinating in the sink” of the victim’s bathroom.
Nicola May, prosecuting, said Nita “made other threats” to the victim after he “forced his way in and refused to leave”.
The incident at a property in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth, on June 4 last year followed an earlier assault on his former partner a few weeks before.
Nita, of no fixed address, appeared at court for sentence on Tuesday (January 4) when he pleaded guilty to one count of assault by beating and another of common assault.
Judge Anthony Bate imposed an eight-month sentence.
Most Read
- 1 Interactive map reveals the Norfolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates
- 2 Tributes to mum who died in Boxing Day crash
- 3 Fancy this as your next home? You'll have to work for it...
- 4 Eight flood alerts in place across Norfolk and Waveney
- 5 Teddy Bear Express coming to Norfolk and kids go free
- 6 Sporting director role ends as City legend is linked to managerial return
- 7 Covid-19 in Norfolk hits new record levels as rates rise nearly 40pc
- 8 Norfolk gym owner comes second in international strongman competition
- 9 Drivers urged to be extra vigilant to deter catalytic converter theft gangs
- 10 How is pub coping a year after getting no customers?
Rob Pollington, mitigating, said the defendant had been in custody since June 7 last year and had learnt a “salutary lesson”.