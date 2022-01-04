News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man threatened to stamp all over his former partner

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 4:26 PM January 4, 2022
Regent Road Great Yarmouth on Freedom Day

A file picture of Regent Road, Great Yarmouth. Alin Nita admitted assaulting his former partner at address in Regent Road in the town. - Credit: Liz Coates

A man was found by police urinating in the bathroom sink of the home of a former partner whose property he had forced his way into, a court has heard.

Alin Nita, 35, threatened to “stamp all over” his former partner after getting into her home.

Norwich Crown Court heard Nita was found by police “urinating in the sink” of the victim’s bathroom.

Nicola May, prosecuting, said Nita “made other threats” to the victim after he “forced his way in and refused to leave”.

The incident at a property in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth, on June 4 last year followed an earlier assault on his former partner a few weeks before.

Nita, of no fixed address, appeared at court for sentence on Tuesday (January 4) when he pleaded guilty to one count of assault by beating and another of common assault.

Judge Anthony Bate imposed an eight-month sentence.

Rob Pollington, mitigating, said the defendant had been in custody since June 7 last year and had learnt a “salutary lesson”.



Great Yarmouth News

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
