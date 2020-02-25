Search

Do you recognise these people? CCTV images released after assault

PUBLISHED: 15:28 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:28 25 February 2020

Lowestoft police have issued CCTV images of the group of individuals they are keen to trace in connection with an assault in Lowestoft. Picture: Suffolk Police

A man was assaulted by a group of youths after he handed over a cigarette.

Trouble flared outside a popular shopping centre after the man had been approached by the youths.

He suffered minor injuries during the assault, and police have issued CCTV images of a group of people they are to speak to in connection with the assault in Lowestoft, which happened outside The Britten Centre in Lowestoft around 7.30pm on Monday, January 13.

A police spokesman said: "The victim - a man aged in his 30s - was sitting in the area smoking a cigarette when a group of young people approached him."

One of the group, a male youth, asked the man for a cigarette. The victim handed a cigarette over, but when he did so, he was assaulted by the group.

The spokesman added: "Officers would like to speak to the individuals pictured in the CCTV images about this incident as they may be able to help with the investigation."

If you recognise those pictured in the CCTV images, or you have any information about this assault, call Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/2631/20 on 101 or email hannah.rix2@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

