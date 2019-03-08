Man assaulted by teenagers in city
PUBLISHED: 13:19 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:36 12 April 2019
A man has been assaulted by two teenage boys in Norwich city centre.
Police were called to Cattle Market Street at 11.25am on Friday morning to reports of a man being assaulted.
They believe the man, who was left with minor injuries, was assaulted by two men in their late teens.
St John Ambulance volunteers treated the man at the scene.
If you saw anything, contact police on 101.
