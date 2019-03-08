Search

Driver assaulted in road rage incident on flyover near A47 slip road

PUBLISHED: 12:08 03 September 2019

The road rage incident happened near the A47 westbound slip road in Postwick.

The road rage incident happened near the A47 westbound slip road in Postwick. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A man was assaulted in a road rage incident.

The driver of a blue Vauxhall Vetra was assaulted after an altercation involving the passenger of a black Range Rover Discover at Postwick.

It broke out on the flyover near to the A47 westbound slip road at around 5.30om on Saturday, August 24.

Anyone with information should contact PC Jon Parker at Sprowston Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

