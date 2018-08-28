Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man who tried to rob driver after crash caught after more than a year

PUBLISHED: 17:24 15 January 2019

The junction on the A1066 in Bressingham where Edward Wilkinson-Allcock attempted a robbery. PHOTO: Google Maps

The junction on the A1066 in Bressingham where Edward Wilkinson-Allcock attempted a robbery. PHOTO: Google Maps

Archant

A carjacker has been caught by police more than a year after crashing his car then attempting to rob another driver.

Edward Wilkinson-Allcock, 55 and of no fixed address, has been charged with a string of offences including attempted robbery, driving a car while disqualified and driving without insurance on the A1066 in Bressingham on December 7, 2017.

He was arrested in Thetford on Monday, January 14 and charged with possession of cannabis.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court yesterday morning, where he was remanded on unconditional bail in absence until January 22, which will also be at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court.

The prosecution requested a further case review.

The A1066 at Bressingham is a frequent spot for car crashes. In November 2018 a man was airlifted to hospital there after his car crashed with a tractor.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

Emergency services are on the scene in Fakenham where a body has been found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

Strictly stars bringing Here Come The Boys tour to Norwich

Aljaž ŠKorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez are bringing Here Come the Boys to Norwich

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

Emergency services are on the scene in Fakenham where a body has been found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

Will ‘lovely Spam, wonderful Spam’ be Brexit Britain’s dish of choice?

We asked the people of Norwich if they were stockpiling Spam in the case of a no deal Brexit. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Tearoom announces closure ‘with deep sadness’

Piano Tearoom at Ketteringham Hall has closed. Photo: Courtesy of Piano Tearoom

Body pulled from river confirmed as missing man

Balys Zemaitis, who is missing, from Thetford. PHOTO: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists