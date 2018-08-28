Man who tried to rob driver after crash caught after more than a year

The junction on the A1066 in Bressingham where Edward Wilkinson-Allcock attempted a robbery. PHOTO: Google Maps Archant

A carjacker has been caught by police more than a year after crashing his car then attempting to rob another driver.

Edward Wilkinson-Allcock, 55 and of no fixed address, has been charged with a string of offences including attempted robbery, driving a car while disqualified and driving without insurance on the A1066 in Bressingham on December 7, 2017.

He was arrested in Thetford on Monday, January 14 and charged with possession of cannabis.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court yesterday morning, where he was remanded on unconditional bail in absence until January 22, which will also be at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court.

The prosecution requested a further case review.

The A1066 at Bressingham is a frequent spot for car crashes. In November 2018 a man was airlifted to hospital there after his car crashed with a tractor.