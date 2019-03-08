Search

Officers arrest man caught with cannabis and £1,000 in cash

PUBLISHED: 07:46 17 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:15 17 August 2019

Police arrested a man in Thetford last night and seized a quantity of drugs and cash from him. Picture: Darren Patterson

A man has been arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs after being caught with a quantity of cannabis.

Police stopped the man while patrolling in Thetford on Friday night.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class B drug. Officers also seized £100 of drugs and £1,000 in cash.

Breckland Police said on Twitter that enquiries were continuing.

