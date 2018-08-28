Search

Man arrested following Taverham vandalism spree

PUBLISHED: 10:34 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:40 17 January 2019

Officers investigating the incidents have received reports of at least 19 cars being damaged in various streets including Kingswood Avenue, The Drove, Broadgate, Peakwell Close and The Cains. Picture: staff

Archant

A man has been arrested following a spate of car vandalism which left owners hundreds of pounds out of pocket.

Officers investigating the incidents have received reports of at least 19 cars being damaged in various streets including Kingswood Avenue, The Drove, Broadgate, Peakwell Close and The Cains. Picture: Staff

Police arrested a man in his 30s, on suspicion of criminal damage after more than 20 cars were damaged in Taverham last Friday night.

Cars parked on Kingswood Avenue, The Drove, Broadgate, Peakwell Close and The Cains were vandalised, leaving some owners with bills of up to £500 to fix the damages.

The man will be questioned later today about the incidents.

Following the spree Norfolk Police increased patrols in the area to reassure residents and conduct investigations into the vandalism.

Gareth Edwards, 39, a data analyst, who lives in Peakwell Close, woke up on Saturday morning to find his silver VW Scirocco scratched with an "X". Picture: Gareth Edwards

The vandalism shocked the local community and many Taverham residents expressed concern that street lighting in the area was being switched off too early.

Police have urged anyone who witnesses vandalism or any suspicious behaviour to contact Norfolk Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

