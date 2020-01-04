Man arrested on suspicion of stealing purse from woman who bought him hot drink

Police arrested a man on Magdalen Road in Norwich. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing the purse of a woman who had just bought him a hot drink.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich North SNT have arrested a male on suspicion of theft on Magdalen Rd in Norwich, after he was identified as stealing a lady's purse yesterday. The lady dropped it after she had just bought the male a hot drink and crouched down to give it to him! #PC1184 #PC1812 #NNSNT pic.twitter.com/CI1z2eW4qD — Norwich Police (@NorwichPoliceUK) January 4, 2020

The woman's purse was taken when she bought the man the drink on Friday.

You may also want to watch:

Police confirmed he stole the purse after the woman dropped it while crouching down to hand him the drink.

But officers caught the man on Magdalen Road on Saturday.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of theft. Picture: Norfolk Police A man has been arrested on suspicion of theft. Picture: Norfolk Police

He has been arrested on suspicion of theft.

In a tweet Norwich police said: "Norwich North SNT have arrested a male on suspicion of theft on Magdalen Rd in Norwich, after he was identified as stealing a lady's purse yesterday. The lady dropped it after she had just bought the male a hot drink and crouched down to give it to him! #PC1184 #PC1812 #NNSNT"