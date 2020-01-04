Man arrested on suspicion of stealing purse from woman who bought him hot drink
PUBLISHED: 21:50 04 January 2020 | UPDATED: 21:50 04 January 2020
Archant
A man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing the purse of a woman who had just bought him a hot drink.
The woman's purse was taken when she bought the man the drink on Friday.
You may also want to watch:
Police confirmed he stole the purse after the woman dropped it while crouching down to hand him the drink.
But officers caught the man on Magdalen Road on Saturday.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of theft. Picture: Norfolk Police
He has been arrested on suspicion of theft.
In a tweet Norwich police said: "Norwich North SNT have arrested a male on suspicion of theft on Magdalen Rd in Norwich, after he was identified as stealing a lady's purse yesterday. The lady dropped it after she had just bought the male a hot drink and crouched down to give it to him! #PC1184 #PC1812 #NNSNT"
Comments have been disabled on this article.