Man arrested on suspicion of stealing purse from woman who bought him hot drink

PUBLISHED: 21:50 04 January 2020 | UPDATED: 21:50 04 January 2020

Police arrested a man on Magdalen Road in Norwich. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing the purse of a woman who had just bought him a hot drink.

The woman's purse was taken when she bought the man the drink on Friday.

Police confirmed he stole the purse after the woman dropped it while crouching down to hand him the drink.

But officers caught the man on Magdalen Road on Saturday.

He has been arrested on suspicion of theft.

In a tweet Norwich police said: "Norwich North SNT have arrested a male on suspicion of theft on Magdalen Rd in Norwich, after he was identified as stealing a lady's purse yesterday. The lady dropped it after she had just bought the male a hot drink and crouched down to give it to him! #PC1184 #PC1812 #NNSNT"

