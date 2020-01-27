Man arrested on suspicion of assault and supplying class A drugs
PUBLISHED: 10:48 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:48 27 January 2020
A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and supplying class A drugs.
Police were called to an incident at a property on Coltishall High Street just before midday on January 26.
Officers attended and a man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Police were also suspected he was concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.
The man was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and released on bail until February 23 while enquiries continue.
