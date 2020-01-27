Search

Man arrested on suspicion of assault and supplying class A drugs

PUBLISHED: 10:48 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:48 27 January 2020

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and supplying class A drugs in Coltishall. Picture: Google Maps

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and supplying class A drugs in Coltishall. Picture: Google Maps

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and supplying class A drugs.

Police were called to an incident at a property on Coltishall High Street just before midday on January 26.

Officers attended and a man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Police were also suspected he was concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

The man was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and released on bail until February 23 while enquiries continue.

