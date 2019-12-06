Search

Man charged with assaulting soup kitchen volunteer

PUBLISHED: 13:04 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:04 06 December 2019

Tribal Trust distribute hot meals and food parcels in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Tribal Trust.

Archant

A 46-year-old man has been charged with assaulting a female soup kitchen volunteer.

Police were called just after 6.15pm on Tuesday (December 3) to reports that a woman in her 20s was assaulted at Theatre Plain in Great Yarmouth.

Tribal Trust, a non-profit organisation, had parked its soup kitchen bus at the location and was distributing hot meals and food parcels.

Glen Savage, 46, of Clarendon Road in Great Yarmouth, has been charged with common assault.

He is due to appear at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on January 15 next year.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

