Man arrested after 15-year-old hurt in fight outside pub

A 33-year-old man has been arrested after a boy, 15, was injured in a fight outside a Wetherspoon pub.

Police were called to the Romany Rye in Church Street, Dereham, on Sunday evening just after 6.30pm.

A 15-year-old boy suffered a cut to the head during the incident and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital for treatment.

A 33-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released on police bail until Sunday, April 5.

Police are now looking for witnesses to the assault. A spokesman said: 'It's believed a number of people were in the area at the time of the incident.'

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident should contact PC Danielle Robinson at King's Lynn Police Investigation Centre on 101 quoting crime number 36/16974/20.