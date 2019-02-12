Search

Man arrested after punching police officer in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 08:20 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:52 01 March 2019

One man has been arrested for assaulting a police officer in Norwich city centre.. Picture: Denise Bradley

A man has been arrested after punching a police officer in the head in Norwich city centre.

A Norwich police officer finishing a night shift was assaulted in Guildhall.

Police have said the man was causing a disturbance and shouting at members of the public at 7.10am this morning.

PC Welch from Norwich Police said: “The officer made himself known and the man stopped shouting abuse at the public.

“The male then punched the officer in the head and resisted, officers arrived on scene and arrested the male who is now on route to custody.”

The officer assaulted is now back in the station doing paperwork.

