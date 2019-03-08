Man arrested over Norwich sex assault to face no further action

Police at the former Lidl supermarket on Aylsham Road. PIC: Peter Walsh. Archant

A man arrested in connection with a sex assault in the car park of a former supermarket in Norwich will have no further action taken against him, police have confirmed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers launched an investigation after reports a woman in her 30s was attacked in the car park area of the former Lidl supermarket site in Aylsham Road.

A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incident which happened at about 4am on Sunday, November 4 last year.

You may also want to watch:

The man has been under investigation since then but police have now confirmed there will be no further action taken in the case.

A Norfolk police spokesman said: "Detectives investigated the assault, carrying out CCTV and forensic enquiries.

"However there was insufficient evidence to proceed and no further action will be taken against a man arrested in connection with the incident."