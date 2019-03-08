Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Man arrested over Norwich sex assault to face no further action

PUBLISHED: 07:01 20 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:01 20 July 2019

Police at the former Lidl supermarket on Aylsham Road. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Police at the former Lidl supermarket on Aylsham Road. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Archant

A man arrested in connection with a sex assault in the car park of a former supermarket in Norwich will have no further action taken against him, police have confirmed.

Officers launched an investigation after reports a woman in her 30s was attacked in the car park area of the former Lidl supermarket site in Aylsham Road.

A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incident which happened at about 4am on Sunday, November 4 last year.

You may also want to watch:

The man has been under investigation since then but police have now confirmed there will be no further action taken in the case.

A Norfolk police spokesman said: "Detectives investigated the assault, carrying out CCTV and forensic enquiries.

"However there was insufficient evidence to proceed and no further action will be taken against a man arrested in connection with the incident."

Most Read

Police warn convicted rapist on the run from prison could be in Norfolk

Wanted man Stephen Tierney. Pic: Lincolnshire Police.

Parents’ anger as school leavers’ celebration is cancelled

Foulsham Primary School, which has cancelled its end-of-year barbecue for year six pupils. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk family’s £4.5m farm is being sold for the first time since 1823

Elizabeth Purdy's family is selling Green Farm at Paston for the first time since 1823. It is valued at £4.5m. Picture: Chris Hill

Student died after losing control of car

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

‘It’s really sad to see it go’ - Best friends to close tea room

Amanda Medler and Sarah Douglass decided to open a cafe after meeting in a pub. Picture: Sarah Douglass

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Town centre cordoned off after serious accident involving pedestrian and lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Gang of 30 youths armed with knives and dealing drugs in Chapelfield Gardens

Three men are spoken to by officers before one is arrested for possession of cannabis. Picture: Norfolk Police

Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown

Hall Road, in Kessingland. Picture: Reece Hanson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy’: How ‘no-fault’ evictions are hurting families as government pledges ban

Kerry Barker and her three children - Evie-Rose, nine, Riley, four, and Harley, three - are being evicted from their home for a second time in almost a year through Section 21. Picture: Kerry Barker

Three youths released on bail after knives found at Norfolk school

North Walsham High School. Picture: Google Maps

I waited 12 hours for the RAC - and when they turned up at 3.30am, they wouldn’t fix my car

Wendy Williams, who was left waiting for 12 hours for assistance from the RAC after her car broke down Picture: Chris Bishop

Police warn convicted rapist on the run from prison could be in Norfolk

Wanted man Stephen Tierney. Pic: Lincolnshire Police.

Man arrested over Norwich sex assault to face no further action

Police at the former Lidl supermarket on Aylsham Road. PIC: Peter Walsh.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists