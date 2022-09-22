News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man arrested after assault near city pub

Peter Walsh

Published: 12:07 PM September 22, 2022
Man assaulted outside Compleat Angler, Norwich

A man has been arrested after a man in his 20s was assaulted outside the Compleat Angler pub in July - Credit: David Cross

A man has been arrested in connection with a serious assault outside a Norwich pub.

Police released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to after a man was attacked outside the Compleat Angler pub at about 4.15am on Saturday, July 16, this year.

Following the appeal a 24-year-old man was arrested on Monday, September 19, on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The 20-year-old victim was treated at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and was later discharged.

