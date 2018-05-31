Search

Man arrested in connection with spate of knifepoint robberies

PUBLISHED: 15:54 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:54 04 May 2020

Police arrest 32-year-old man in connection with three robberies at knifepoint. Photo: James Bass.

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with three knifepoint shop robberies.

The raids took place at Hoxne, Fressingfield and Diss.

The most recent robbery took place at around 11.20am on Friday, May 1, at the Post Office in Low Street, Hoxne.

No money was handed over and no one was hurt.

Later that evening police arrested a man at an address in Eye on suspicion of the Hoxne robbery plus a raid at the Diss Food and Wine Store, in Market Place, on Tuesday April 21, where cash was taken.

He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he was further arrested on suspicion of a third offence of robbery, at Mace Stores in New Street, Fressingfield, on Wednesday, April 1, where staff were threatened with a knife and money was taken.

The man was also questioned in suspicion of a number of offences, including making off without payment from filling stations across Suffolk and Norfolk.

He was released on bail until Thursday, May 14, pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station or email, EastCID@suffolk.pnn.police.uk.

