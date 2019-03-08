Man arrested over Mile Cross arsons is released under investigation

The car targeted by arsonists on Appleyard Crescent.

A man arrested in connection with a series of arsons in the Mile Cross area has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police were called to Appleyard Crescent in the early hours of Sunday, June 23, following reports a summer house and car had been set alight.

It followed a series of arson attacks over the past few weeks where bins and cars were targeted.

A man in his 20s from the Mile Cross area was arrested on Monday (July 1) in connection with a number of arsons in the s.

He has since been released under investigation at this time as police continue their enquiries.

As previously reported the incidents have prompted police to hold an Engagement Surgery, where people can get advice or support, on the green at the junction of Suckling Avenue and Rye Avenue on Thursday (July 4)between 10am and 11.30am.