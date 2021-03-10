Man arrested after father and son threatened with knife

Published: 5:00 PM March 10, 2021

A man has been arrested after reports a father and son were threatened with a knife in Norwich.

A man in his 20s has been arrested after reports a father and his son were threatened with a knife in Norwich.

Police were called by a man who reported he and his son had been threatened by a man with a knife in Bassingham Road, Norwich.

Following the incident, which is believed to have happened on the morning of Tuesday, March 9, a man was arrested.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said the man, who was in his 20s, was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The spokesman said that while he was in custody the man was further arrested in relation to separate incidents, on suspicion of assault, two public order offences, malicious communications and threats to kill.

He has been bailed to appear at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre on Friday, March 19.