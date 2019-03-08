Man arrested over cycle thefts in King's Lynn

A man has been arrested after a string of cycle thefts.

He was detained in King's Lynn earlier today and is now being questioned at the town's police investigation centre.

One officer tweeted: "Male identified and arrested today following a series of cycle thefts in the town centre over the past month, this is one of the current priorities of the town's local policing team."

Two weeks ago, a public meeting heard extra officers and hard work were paying dividends in Lynn, where crimes such as anti-social behaviour and burglary are both down.