Man arrested over cycle thefts in King's Lynn

PUBLISHED: 14:08 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:08 22 May 2019

A man has been arrested in King's Lynn Picture: Archant

A man has been arrested in King's Lynn Picture: Archant

A man has been arrested after a string of cycle thefts.

He was detained in King's Lynn earlier today and is now being questioned at the town's police investigation centre.

One officer tweeted: "Male identified and arrested today following a series of cycle thefts in the town centre over the past month, this is one of the current priorities of the town's local policing team."

Two weeks ago, a public meeting heard extra officers and hard work were paying dividends in Lynn, where crimes such as anti-social behaviour and burglary are both down.

