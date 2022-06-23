Police force entry to home being burgled and arrest man in his 60s
Published: 11:06 AM June 23, 2022
A man in his 60s has been arrested after a home was broken into in a north Norfolk village.
It comes after police were called to reports of a burglary in progress in Bush Drive, Happisburgh, at about 7pm on Tuesday, June 21.
Police forced entry to the property and found a man inside who was refusing to leave.
He was arrested on suspicion of burglary, criminal damage, and possession of Class B drugs.
The man was taken to Aylsham police station to be questioned.
He has been released on bail until Tuesday, July 19, and enquiries are ongoing.