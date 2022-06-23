News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Police force entry to home being burgled and arrest man in his 60s

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:06 AM June 23, 2022
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

A man was arrested at a property in Bush Drive, Happisburgh - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A man in his 60s has been arrested after a home was broken into in a north Norfolk village.

It comes after police were called to reports of a burglary in progress in Bush Drive, Happisburgh, at about 7pm on Tuesday, June 21.

Police forced entry to the property and found a man inside who was refusing to leave.

He was arrested on suspicion of burglary, criminal damage, and possession of Class B drugs.

The man was taken to Aylsham police station to be questioned.

He has been released on bail until Tuesday, July 19, and enquiries are ongoing.

Norfolk Live News
North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

A gold Mercedes crashed into Swaffham's Iceland store's windows on Tuesday morning (June 21)

Norfolk Live News

Gold Mercedes crashes through windows of Norfolk supermarket

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Fatso's has revealed it has closed its Riverside restaurant

Norwich Live News

Riverside restaurant closes its doors for final time

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
New landlady Jill Tickle is preparing to make big changes to the King's Head in Hethersett

Norfolk Live News

New landlady of village pub to make 'really exciting' changes

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Owner Sam Steggles inside the new Goat Shed farm shop at Fielding Cottage in Honingham

Norfolk Live News

The café, destination pub and farm shop named the best in Norfolk

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon