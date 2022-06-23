Police force entry to home being burgled and arrest man in his 60s

A man was arrested at a property in Bush Drive, Happisburgh - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A man in his 60s has been arrested after a home was broken into in a north Norfolk village.

It comes after police were called to reports of a burglary in progress in Bush Drive, Happisburgh, at about 7pm on Tuesday, June 21.

Police forced entry to the property and found a man inside who was refusing to leave.

He was arrested on suspicion of burglary, criminal damage, and possession of Class B drugs.

The man was taken to Aylsham police station to be questioned.

He has been released on bail until Tuesday, July 19, and enquiries are ongoing.