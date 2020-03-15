Man thought to have knife on Norwich street tasered by police officers

Police officers deployed Taser as they arrested a man on suspicion of possessing a knife in Norwich's clubland.

A member of the public described how the man had approached a group of people on Prince of Wales Road and appeared to have a knife.

He said the man was tasered before being arrested by officers who he described as being 'fantastic'.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police confirmed that a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of having a knife in a public place following the incident which happened at about 3.55am on Sunday (March 15). He remains in custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre (PIC) where he will be questioned.

The spokesman confirmed Taser was deployed during the arrest.

This month it was announced Norfolk is to get 132 more Tasers, costing £108, 900 while frontline officers in Suffolk will get 68 more of the stun gun devices.