Man arrested on suspicion of hare coursing in South Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 16:20 17 January 2019

A man has been arrested in Winfarthing on suspision of hare coursing. Picture: Norfolk Police

A man has been arrested on suspicion of hare coursing in South Norfolk after a tip off from a member of the public.

Police were called on Thursday morning to reports of men with dogs on farm land at Winfarthing, near Diss.

Officers arrested the man on suspicion of taking part in hare coursing. He remains in police custody while investigation scontinue. His lurcher dog has been seized.

In a Tweet South Norfolk police stated: “One male dealt with robustly for hare coursing on farm land at Winfarthing. Big thanks to members of public who assisted - please continue to report this to help us deal with this issue.”

Norfolk Police has been proactive in cracking down on the activities of offenders who are known to travel to Norfolk from around the country to hunt hares with dogs.

Hare coursing has been illegal for more than a decade, since the implementation of the Hunting Act 2004. It sees greyhounds and other ‘sight’ hounds, such as lurchers, chasing a hare by sight, not scent.

