Man arrested near King’s Lynn after police notice smell of oil

Oil drums found in the back of the vehicle Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

A man was arrested for going equipped to steal heating oil - hours after police warned householders to watch out for thieves.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

King’s Lynn officers noticed the smell of oil when they came across car parked on a country road near the town last night. When they searched it, they found 35 empty drums.

“That will be one under arrest for going equipped then,” one tweeted.

It came just hours after police issued a warning about oil theft.

They posted: “Please check your fuel security, oil thefts are on the increase as the cooler weather arrives and prices increase. If you need any crime prevention advice please get in touch with either the community engagement officer or you local beat manager.”