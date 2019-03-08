Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 07:33 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 07:33 14 June 2019

A man has been arrested on susppicion of drug driving in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

A man has been arrested on susppicion of drug driving in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving in Norwich.

A man in his 50s was taken into custody last night (Thursday, June 13) after he was stopped in the Angel Road area of the city.

As well as drug driving and possession of cannabis the motorist was also spoken to about ammonia he had in his pocket.

You may also want to watch:

Norwich Police tweeted: "Male in his 50s, driving Angel Road area, is now in custody to explain a few things; drug driving, possession of cannabis but more worryingly why he thinks it's acceptable to carry around ammonia in his pocket!"

Meanwhile, a man wanted for burglary is in custody after officers from the Norwich North Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) "put a door through" and arrested him.

It follows a recent burglary operation in the area.

Most Read

Tenant slapped with whopping bill from landlord for office she left years ago

Yvonne Astley. Pic: Archant.

WATCH: Moment car and van collide exiting NDR roundabout

This is the moment two vehicles collided while exiting Wroxham Road roundabout on the Northern Distributor Road. Picture: Jake Hillyard

Police continue to probe double stabbing near Norwich railway station

Emergency services called to crash near Norwich railway station. Photo: Taz Ali

Passenger tells of moment 75mph train hits fallen tree in Norfolk

Trains between Norwich and Cambridge may be cancelled, delayed or revised due to a train hitting a fallen tree. Picture: Chris Spalton

Holidaymaker hurt in Norfolk boat crash

HM Coastguard Gorleston were called to assist the ambulance service with the evacuation of a casualty after it had struck Vauxhall Bridge. Picture: HM Coastguard Gorleston

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man’s body found in bushes

Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

Norwich set to get new Iceland and Home Bargains stores

The Homebase store at Hall Road, which is set to get smaller, with Iceland and Home Bargains sharing the building. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘We’re living on £10 a day’: What deprivation means to Norwich families

Brian Green, branch secretary of the Unite Community branch in Norfolk. Photo: Lauren Cope

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police continue to probe double stabbing near Norwich railway station

Emergency services called to crash near Norwich railway station. Photo: Taz Ali

Running column: A sub 20-minute 5K finally belongs to Mark Armstrong

Runners complete race two of the Wroxham 5K Series on Wednesday night. Picture: Tony Thrussell

Weird Norfolk Podcast episode 37: The legendery Norfolk Puma

Amazona Zoo gets ready for the Winter months. A Puma peers from it's pen. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich knifepoint robbery investigation closed by police

Sloughbottom Park in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

American country singer Canaan Cox chats ahead of his show at the Banham Barrel

American country-pop singer Canaan Cox. Picture: Supplied by Brian McAllister
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists