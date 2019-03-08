Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving in Norwich

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving in Norwich.

A man in his 50s was taken into custody last night (Thursday, June 13) after he was stopped in the Angel Road area of the city.

As well as drug driving and possession of cannabis the motorist was also spoken to about ammonia he had in his pocket.

Norwich Police tweeted: "Male in his 50s, driving Angel Road area, is now in custody to explain a few things; drug driving, possession of cannabis but more worryingly why he thinks it's acceptable to carry around ammonia in his pocket!"

Meanwhile, a man wanted for burglary is in custody after officers from the Norwich North Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) "put a door through" and arrested him.

It follows a recent burglary operation in the area.