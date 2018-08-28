Search

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving

PUBLISHED: 14:20 03 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:34 03 February 2019

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving in South Creake near Fakenham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving in north Norfolk.

The driver, in his 20s, was pulled over by police near South Creake, Fakenham, on Sunday, February 3.

Officers from Norfolk police shared the news on Twitter at around 2.30am.

A post read: “Male arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol near South Creake, Fakenham. #DontDrinkAndDrive #ItsNotWorthIt #Team4Fakenham.”

PC Rich Dawson, Fakenham beat manager, confirmed that the driver had been taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre while the incident is investigated.

