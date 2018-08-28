Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving in South Creake near Fakenham. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving in north Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The driver, in his 20s, was pulled over by police near South Creake, Fakenham, on Sunday, February 3.

Officers from Norfolk police shared the news on Twitter at around 2.30am.

A post read: “Male arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol near South Creake, Fakenham. #DontDrinkAndDrive #ItsNotWorthIt #Team4Fakenham.”

PC Rich Dawson, Fakenham beat manager, confirmed that the driver had been taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre while the incident is investigated.