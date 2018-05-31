Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing

A man in his twenties has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing in Thetford.

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was stabbed.

A man in his twenties was stabbed in a home on St Albans Way in Thetford. Picture: Google Maps A man in his twenties was stabbed in a home on St Albans Way in Thetford. Picture: Google Maps

Officers were called to a home in St Albans Way in Thetford to reports that a man in his 20s was stabbed several times in the back and arms at around 1.40am on Monday, December 9.

He was then taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

Another man, also in his 20s, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

It is believed the people involved were known to one another.

The weapon used in the attack has not been found and may have been thrown away nearby. Police are urging anyone who finds a knife to not touch it and call them immediately.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information concerning it.

Witnesses should contact Detective Inspector Mick Roxby at Thetford CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/85770/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org