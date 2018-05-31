Search

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing

PUBLISHED: 20:38 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 20:45 09 December 2019

A man in his twenties has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing in Thetford. Picture: James Bass

A man in his twenties has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing in Thetford. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was stabbed.

A man in his twenties was stabbed in a home on St Albans Way in Thetford. Picture: Google MapsA man in his twenties was stabbed in a home on St Albans Way in Thetford. Picture: Google Maps

Officers were called to a home in St Albans Way in Thetford to reports that a man in his 20s was stabbed several times in the back and arms at around 1.40am on Monday, December 9.

He was then taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

Another man, also in his 20s, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

It is believed the people involved were known to one another.

The weapon used in the attack has not been found and may have been thrown away nearby. Police are urging anyone who finds a knife to not touch it and call them immediately.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information concerning it.

Witnesses should contact Detective Inspector Mick Roxby at Thetford CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/85770/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Winds up to 75 mph to batter Norfolk

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

More than 80 trains cancelled as problems on the train lines escalate

Greater Anglia's new trains in service. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Body of missing woman found in industrial area

June Turner, 75. Picture: Norfolk police

'Julie from Norfolk' gets starring role in Robbie Williams' Christmas show

'Julie from Norfolk' on stage with singer Robbie Williams. Picture: Simon Niblett/Farrell Music.

