Man arrested on suspicion of affray in Bowthorpe

A man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and other offences following an incident in Bowthorpe.

Police were called to Jay Gardens, in Bowthorpe, on the outskirts of Norwich, at 6.05am this morning (March 16) following reports of a domestic incident and concerns for the safety of a man.

Police attended and the suspect locked himself inside a property alone, resulting in negotiators and Taser officers being deployed to the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing a large police presence, and as many as 25 officers in the area while the situation was ongoing.

The incident was safely resolved and a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

He was taken to Wymondham police investigation centre where he remains in custody.

No one was injured during the incident.