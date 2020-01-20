Man arrested after being pulled over by police in Norwich

A man driving a "suspicious looking vehicle" has been arrested for a number of offences after being pulled over by police.

Officers stopped the man on Hall Road in Norwich at around 1.15pm today (January 20).

Upon being stopped the man was arrested on suspicion of going equipped, theft, driving on a revoked license and driving with no insurance.

On Twitter, Norwich Police said: "Great spot by #PC576 who located a suspicious looking vehicle.

"Upon stopping the car a male was arrested for going equipped, driving offences and theft!

"Thanks to @NSPoliceDogs for assisting to."

Following the arrest the man was taken to Wymondham police station for questioning.

His vehicle was also seized.