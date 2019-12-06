Class A drugs recovered after man arrested in city park

Class A drugs were recovered by police after a man was arrested in the city.

Great work by Norwich South SNT who have been in Eagle Park on foot due to increased reports of Drug misuse. Male made off from police and later found hiding and arrested in nearby gardens. Quantity of cash along with class A and B recovered. #PC1090 #PC984 pic.twitter.com/OL4rLoLFFv — Norwich Police (@NorwichPoliceUK) December 6, 2019

The man initially ran from police but was later found hiding in gardens close to Eagle Park, off Beaumont Place, Norwich.

Members of the Norwich South Safer Neighbourhood Team also recovered a large quantity of cash along with class A and class B drugs.

