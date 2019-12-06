Search

Class A drugs recovered after man arrested in city park

PUBLISHED: 19:44 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 19:44 06 December 2019

Officers recovered cash and class A and B drugs after making an arrest in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Archant

Class A drugs were recovered by police after a man was arrested in the city.

The man initially ran from police but was later found hiding in gardens close to Eagle Park, off Beaumont Place, Norwich.

Members of the Norwich South Safer Neighbourhood Team also recovered a large quantity of cash along with class A and class B drugs.

A tweet from @NorwichPoliceUK said: "Great work by Norwich South SNT who have been in Eagle Park on foot due to increased reports of drug misuse.

"Male made off from police and later found hiding and arrested in nearby gardens. Quantity of cash along with class A and B recovered."

