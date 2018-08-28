Man arrested in Norwich bomb hoax detained under the Mental Health Act

A man arrested following a bomb threat that shut down a city road and school has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

The 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with acting suspiciously and making threats on Bluebell Road in Norwich on Friday.

Specialist officers were called to the scene shortly after 9am, with the road closed while police conducted a search of the area. Nearby City Academy was locked, with pupils staying inside throughout the incident.

The cordon was lifted at around 12.30pm as police found the bomb threat “was not credible”.

The man was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, but was later deemed unfit for interview until further mental health assessments were carried out.

Following a mental health assessment he has been detained under the Mental Health Act.