Man arrested after town shop fronts are targeted in vandalism spree
PUBLISHED: 21:44 10 February 2019 | UPDATED: 21:44 10 February 2019
A man has been arrested following a vandalism spree in a Norfolk town.
North Norfolk Police said on Twitter on Sunday evening that the man had been arrested after several incidents of criminal damage were reported in North Walsham overnight.
He is in custody awaiting questioning.
The vandalism of eight shop fronts in the town was reported to police at around 4.30am on Sunday by a street cleaner.
Volunteers stepped in to clean up after a vandal sprayed black paint on properties including the newly-opened Walsham Gents barber, the Digital Phone Company, Phoenix Vape and Kelly’s Plaice.
Jack Tindall, manager of Costa Coffee in Market Place, said the culprit was caught on the cafe’s CCTV, which was given to police.
He praised Robert Bird and Stephen Keen, the volunteers who cleaned the paint off.
Mr Tindall said: “It shows great community spirit. We gave them some free hot drinks.
“It probably would have cost the shops a considerable amount to have it professionally cleaned so that was really nice thing to do.”
Barry Hester, North Walsham’s mayor, said: “It’s all a bit of a nonsense really.
“Why someone would get up at four in the morning and go out and do that I don’t know.”
