Man in his 20s arrested for drug driving and possession of a weapon

The man was stopped by police on Norwich Road in Stoke Holy Cross - Credit: Google

A man has been arrested for multiple offences after being stopped by police in a village near Norwich.

Officers stopped a vehicle for not being road legal on Norwich Road in Stoke Holy Cross at 6.30pm on Wednesday, September 28.

During the stop, a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and taken to Wymondham police station for questioning.

He was further arrested for possession of Class B and Class C drugs and possession of an offensive weapon.

The man was also arrested for driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He has since been released under investigation.