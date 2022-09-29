Man in his 20s arrested for drug driving and possession of a weapon
Published: 3:03 PM September 29, 2022
A man has been arrested for multiple offences after being stopped by police in a village near Norwich.
Officers stopped a vehicle for not being road legal on Norwich Road in Stoke Holy Cross at 6.30pm on Wednesday, September 28.
During the stop, a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and taken to Wymondham police station for questioning.
He was further arrested for possession of Class B and Class C drugs and possession of an offensive weapon.
The man was also arrested for driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.
He has since been released under investigation.