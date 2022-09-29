News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man in his 20s arrested for drug driving and possession of a weapon

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:03 PM September 29, 2022
xxx_norwichroad_stokeholycross_sep22

The man was stopped by police on Norwich Road in Stoke Holy Cross - Credit: Google

A man has been arrested for multiple offences after being stopped by police in a village near Norwich.

Officers stopped a vehicle for not being road legal on Norwich Road in Stoke Holy Cross at 6.30pm on Wednesday, September 28.

During the stop, a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and taken to Wymondham police station for questioning.

He was further arrested for possession of Class B and Class C drugs and possession of an offensive weapon.

The man was also arrested for driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He has since been released under investigation.

