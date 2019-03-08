Man arrested on suspicion of arson following flat fire

Emergency services were called about 1.55am on Tuesday, May 7, to reports of a blaze at a property on Salisbury Road in Lowestoft.

Three fire crews - one from Lowestoft North and two from Lowestoft South - responded, along with the East of England Ambulance Service and several police cars.

A police spokesman said: "We were called just before 1.55am following reports of a fire.

"Officers assisted two occupants out of the property and they were taken to hospital by ambulance to be treated for smoke inhalation.

"Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening."

A brigade spokesman said fire crews used two breathing apparatus and a hose reel to put the fire out.

Following initial inquiries, an arson investigation was launched.

The police spokesman added: "A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson, and he has been taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains."