Man arrested for possessing a knife during ‘dispute’

A man was arrested for possession of a knife and on suspicion of affray after trouble flared in a Lowestoft street.

A road was temporarily closed as police responded to reports of an “ongoing dispute”.

Officers cordoned off Europa Road in north Lowestoft as police were called shortly before 9.10pm last Thursday, July 16.

Witnesses said the road had been taped off, with numerous police cars and a police van responding, as officers dealt with the dispute.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called following reports of an ongoing dispute involving a group of people in Europa Road, Lowestoft.

“Officers attended and the road was closed temporarily while the matter was dealt with.

“A 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of a knife/bladed article.”

The man was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and he was subsequently released under investigation, pending further inquiries.