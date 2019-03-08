Man with knife at bus station
PUBLISHED: 09:01 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:01 21 June 2019
Archant
Police rushed to a bus station after reports of a man carrying a knife.
You may also want to watch:
When they stopped and searched the suspect, at King's Lynn bus station, they found he was carrying a folding pruning knife with a 6ins blade.
Officers tweeted the man had been arrested at 9pm yesterday. One added: "Another knife off the streets."
The seizure is the latest in a string of incidents at Lynn bus station, which local officers have made a policing priority.
Comments have been disabled on this article.