Alleged drink driver arrested following theft
PUBLISHED: 13:34 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:34 11 April 2019
Archant
A man who allegedly committed a theft in Lowestoft was subsequently arrested in Great Yarmouth after a police search.
Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk’s Roads and Armed Policing Team and the Road Casualty Reduction Team located the man’s vehicle in Yarmouth and he was found to be more than twice the legal drink drive limit.
The man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of theft, disqualified driving, for having no insurance and drink driving.
The NSRAPT team Tweeted: “A male was reported to have committed a theft in Lowestoft before leaving the scene in a vehicle.
“#1826 located the vehicle in #Yarmouth and the driver was arrested for #Theft #drinkdriving #disqualifieddriving and #noinsurance.
“The driver provided a breath test of 80!”
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes in 100ml of breath.
Comments have been disabled on this article.