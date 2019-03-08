Alleged drink driver arrested following theft

A man who allegedly committed a theft in Lowestoft was subsequently arrested in Great Yarmouth after a police search.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk’s Roads and Armed Policing Team and the Road Casualty Reduction Team located the man’s vehicle in Yarmouth and he was found to be more than twice the legal drink drive limit.

The man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of theft, disqualified driving, for having no insurance and drink driving.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes in 100ml of breath.