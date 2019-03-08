Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Alleged drink driver arrested following theft

PUBLISHED: 13:34 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:34 11 April 2019

A driver provided a breath test of 80 following his arrest on suspicion of drink driving in Great Yarmouth. A generic breath test is carried out by police. Picture: Library

A driver provided a breath test of 80 following his arrest on suspicion of drink driving in Great Yarmouth. A generic breath test is carried out by police. Picture: Library

Archant

A man who allegedly committed a theft in Lowestoft was subsequently arrested in Great Yarmouth after a police search.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk’s Roads and Armed Policing Team and the Road Casualty Reduction Team located the man’s vehicle in Yarmouth and he was found to be more than twice the legal drink drive limit.

The man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of theft, disqualified driving, for having no insurance and drink driving.

The NSRAPT team Tweeted: “A male was reported to have committed a theft in Lowestoft before leaving the scene in a vehicle.

“#1826 located the vehicle in #Yarmouth and the driver was arrested for #Theft #drinkdriving #disqualifieddriving and #noinsurance.

“The driver provided a breath test of 80!”

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes in 100ml of breath.

Most Read

Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP and Evening News to share her eco tips

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

Council finds multiple issues with ‘dangerous’ new roundabout near Norwich

Stephen Jamieson claims the new roundabout outside his home has made his driveway unsafe to exit. Picture Victoria Pertusa

Dream home turned nightmare as family complain of countless snags in new-build house

Heidi Franklin and her family dream house in Mulbarton filled problems waiting to be fixed. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

How Norfolk couple tamed the house from hell

Tackling a property nightmare: Olly Savage and Katrina Crossley, from Norwich. Pic: Katrina Crossley.

Crash causes delays on the A47

A crash on the A47 is causing tail backs and delays for drivers this morning. Picture: Staff

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP and Evening News to share her eco tips

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

How Norfolk couple tamed the house from hell

Tackling a property nightmare: Olly Savage and Katrina Crossley, from Norwich. Pic: Katrina Crossley.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mother of teen who took his own life tells of devastating moment she and her husband rushed to save him

Cromer teenager Nyall Brown who died in May 2018 . Photo: Mearl Brown

Council finds multiple issues with ‘dangerous’ new roundabout near Norwich

Stephen Jamieson claims the new roundabout outside his home has made his driveway unsafe to exit. Picture Victoria Pertusa

Whale spotting and beer spa holidays added to Norwich Airport destinations

The Blue Lagoon is now a destination on offer from Norwich Airport. Picture: Super Break

Banned motorist drove on A47 on flat tyres which were smoking, court hears

Kyle Miller was sentenced to 20 months for dangerous driving, fraud, theft and driving while disqualified. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Press conference updates: Wigan Athletic v Norwich

Daniel Farke is preparing his players for a trip to Wigan, fresh from a dramatic home draw with Reading on Wednesday night Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists