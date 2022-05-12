Man arrested after 'game of hide and seek' with police dogs and helicopter

A man was arrested on suspicion of harassment following a “game of hide and seek” with police dogs and a helicopter in Upwell. - Credit: Archant

A man was arrested on suspicion of harassment following a “lengthy game of hide and seek” with police dogs and a helicopter.

Officers arrested a man in his 30s in Upwell last night (May 11) on suspicion of harassment and breaching bail conditions after he attended an address in the area.

Norfolk and Suffolk’s Police Dog Unit, the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, and the National Police Air Service were called in to help locate the suspect.

In a tweet King’s Lynn Police wrote: “After a lengthy game of hide and seek last night, one male has been arrested for domestic-related offences in Upwell.

"A big thanks to @NSPoliceDogs, @NSRAPT, and @NPAShq for the assistance.”

He was then taken to King’s Lynn police station where he remains for questioning.

