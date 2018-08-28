Man arrested on suspicion of murder
PUBLISHED: 11:02 04 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:02 04 February 2019
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following an incident in which another man died in Sunday night.
Police were called at 9.46pm with reports of a stabbing at a property in West Parade, Wisbech.
Officers and paramedics attended, but a 46-year-old man died at the scene. The death is being treated as an isolated incident.
A 49-year-old man from Wisbech has been arrested and remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.
Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 478 of 3 February or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.
