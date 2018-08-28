Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Man arrested on suspicion of murder

PUBLISHED: 11:02 04 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:02 04 February 2019

West Parade in Wisbech, where a man died after being stabbed Picture:Google

West Parade in Wisbech, where a man died after being stabbed Picture:Google

Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following an incident in which another man died in Sunday night.

Police were called at 9.46pm with reports of a stabbing at a property in West Parade, Wisbech.

Officers and paramedics attended, but a 46-year-old man died at the scene. The death is being treated as an isolated incident.

A 49-year-old man from Wisbech has been arrested and remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 478 of 3 February or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Two arrests made after three separate crashes happen near north Norfolk town

A driver has been arrested following a crash in Sculthorpe after testing positive for drugs and alcohol. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Farke’s fury, the Norfolk Pirlo and record breakers – six things learned from City’s vital victory at Leeds

Teemu Pukki celebrates putting City 2-0 up at Leeds, with his 19th goal of the season Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extrdordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tiger Tina Land

Neighbours of factory blamed for ‘rotting flesh smell’ in homes reduced to tears at meeting

Nearly 50 people attended the meeting in Connaught Hall on Saturday (February 2, 2019) discussing a solution to the Banham Poultry factory odour. Photo: Bethany Wales

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Two arrests made after three separate crashes happen near north Norfolk town

A driver has been arrested following a crash in Sculthorpe after testing positive for drugs and alcohol. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Farke’s fury, the Norfolk Pirlo and record breakers – six things learned from City’s vital victory at Leeds

Teemu Pukki celebrates putting City 2-0 up at Leeds, with his 19th goal of the season Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extrdordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tiger Tina Land

Neighbours of factory blamed for ‘rotting flesh smell’ in homes reduced to tears at meeting

Nearly 50 people attended the meeting in Connaught Hall on Saturday (February 2, 2019) discussing a solution to the Banham Poultry factory odour. Photo: Bethany Wales

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extrdordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tiger Tina Land

Debenhams looking to close 20 stores this year

Debenhams shop / store, Norwich PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY COPY: FOR:EDP NEWS © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2009 (01603 772434)

Two arrests made after three separate crashes happen near north Norfolk town

A driver has been arrested following a crash in Sculthorpe after testing positive for drugs and alcohol. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

What do you think of proposed overhaul of two Norwich streets?

Tombland after previous roadworks in 2015 were finished. The area could be set for another overhaul. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists