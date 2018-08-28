Search

Man arrested after police use stinger to stop vehicle which tried to flee officers

PUBLISHED: 07:28 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 07:28 20 November 2018

A stinger was deployed by police in Stradsett. Picture Twitter/NSPoliceDogs.

A stinger was deployed by police in Stradsett. Picture Twitter/NSPoliceDogs.

Archant

A man was arrested after police used a stinger to stop a vehicle which had tried to flee from officers.

A stinger was deployed by police in Stradsett. Picture Twitter/NSPoliceDogs.

Norfolk and Suffolk’s Police Dog unit tweeted about the arrest on Monday night, which happened on the A134 at Stradsett.

Police said that the use of the stinger led to a controlled stop, which prevented a further police pursuit of the vehicle.

