Man arrested after police use stinger to stop vehicle which tried to flee officers

A stinger was deployed by police in Stradsett. Picture Twitter/NSPoliceDogs. Archant

A man was arrested after police used a stinger to stop a vehicle which had tried to flee from officers.

A stinger was deployed by police in Stradsett. Picture Twitter/NSPoliceDogs.

Norfolk and Suffolk’s Police Dog unit tweeted about the arrest on Monday night, which happened on the A134 at Stradsett.

Police said that the use of the stinger led to a controlled stop, which prevented a further police pursuit of the vehicle.