Man in his 60s arrested after verbal assault in Norwich city centre

A man has been arrested following a verbal altercation in Norwich city centre.

Officers were called to the Back Of The Inns at around 1pm on Thursday to reports of a man being verbally abusive towards members of the public.

It's believed a member of the public was also assaulted.

A man, aged in his 60s and from the Norwich area, has been arrested on suspicion of public order offences and remains in police custody.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident should contact Sergeant Dan Taylor at Bethel Street Police Station on 101.