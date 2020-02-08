Man arrested in Norfolk over murder of man in London is re-bailed

File picture of the headquarters of the Meropolitan Police in central London. Photo credit should read: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire Archant

A man arrested in Norfolk in connection with the murder of a man in London has been re-bailed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Metropolitan Police launched an investigation after the body of a man was found in a communal area at the rear of a property in Neasden, northwest London on November 25 last year.

You may also want to watch:

The death of the man, who has since been identified as Justin Bello, 38, from Croydon, was initially treated as unexplained but is now being investigated as murder.

A 41-year-old man was arrested in Norfolk on November 29 last year on suspicion of murder.

A Met Police spokesman said he has since been "re-bailed to a date later this month".

Two others have been arrested by police. A 48-year-old man was arrested in Cricklewood, London, on November 30 on suspicion of murder and a 47-year-old man was arrested in Gipsy Hill, London, on December 5 on suspicion of assisting an offender.