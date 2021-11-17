Man arrested after several cars found with smashed windows

A man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after several cars were found to have windows smashed in King's Lynn - Credit: PA

A man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after several car windows were smashed in King's Lynn.

At about 4am on Tuesday, Lynn Police were called after reports that three cars had been damaged in the North Lynn area.

The vehicles were parked in various roads in the area and officers attended the scene immediately after they were alerted.

A suspect was arrested at his home address on suspicion of criminal damage at 4.30am.

Lynn Police has asked any witnesses to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting CAD reference 20.







