Police given sweets after arresting drug dealer who spat at officers

Police found sweets left on their car after they arrested a suspected drug dealer who spat in an officer's eye Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

A family gave sweets to police after they saw them arrest a violent drug dealer who spat in an officer’s face.

Police were called to The Walks in King’s Lynn after reports a man was dealing in the park.

They located him but he resisted arrest and ran off. Members of the public helped find the man, who was down an alleyway.

He again struggled with officers, so was pepper sprayed and handcuffed. When being walked away, the suspect spat at officers, hitting one in the eye.

He was arrested for assaulting an emergency worker and when searched was found in possession of a quanity of cannabis.

As police were leaving the area, they were given sweets and chocolate and a note saying: “Stay Safe, thanks for all you do.”

After the suspect was taken to Lynn police investigation centre, officers found he had travelled to town on a motorbike which did not belong to him so was further arrested for taking without consent and having no insurance.