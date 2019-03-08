Man banned from parts of Norwich city centre arrested after police spot him in Haymarket

Sgt Mark Shepherd.

A man who was banned from part of Norwich city centre has been arrested after police spotted him on Haymarket - with an open can of alcohol.

Sgt Mark Shepherd, from Norfolk police, said the man had been arrested for breaching a criminal behaviour order.

Sgt Shepherd said he had breached the order twice, by being in a location he was prohibited from and being in possession of the open can of alcohol.

Tweeting about Friday’s arrest, Sgt Shepherd added: “We will continue to tackle anti-social behaviour in Norwich”.