Man banned from parts of Norwich city centre arrested after police spot him in Haymarket
PUBLISHED: 18:38 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:38 29 March 2019
A man who was banned from part of Norwich city centre has been arrested after police spotted him on Haymarket - with an open can of alcohol.
Sgt Mark Shepherd, from Norfolk police, said the man had been arrested for breaching a criminal behaviour order.
Sgt Shepherd said he had breached the order twice, by being in a location he was prohibited from and being in possession of the open can of alcohol.
Tweeting about Friday’s arrest, Sgt Shepherd added: “We will continue to tackle anti-social behaviour in Norwich”.
