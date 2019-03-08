Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Man banned from parts of Norwich city centre arrested after police spot him in Haymarket

PUBLISHED: 18:38 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:38 29 March 2019

Sgt Mark Shepherd. Picture: Nick Butcher

Sgt Mark Shepherd. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

A man who was banned from part of Norwich city centre has been arrested after police spotted him on Haymarket - with an open can of alcohol.

Sgt Mark Shepherd, from Norfolk police, said the man had been arrested for breaching a criminal behaviour order.

Sgt Shepherd said he had breached the order twice, by being in a location he was prohibited from and being in possession of the open can of alcohol.

Tweeting about Friday’s arrest, Sgt Shepherd added: “We will continue to tackle anti-social behaviour in Norwich”.

Most Read

Chaos and gridlock on the A47 as police sergeant ‘flabbergasted’ at rubber-necking motorists taking photos

A crash is causing delays on the A47 near the Postwick junction. Photo: Chris Harris

Fourth crash in six hours on A47

A car ended up in a ditch on the A47 at Colney. Photo: NARS

Camper van couple ‘gassed by thieves’ on dream road trip

A sun set behind the couple's van Picture: Peter Gosling

Woman in her 60s sexually assaulted while waiting for a bus

Beccles Road, where a woman in her 60s was sexually assaulted. Photo; Google

‘If he got into the kennel he would kill me’ - Woman’s hand bitten off by dog

Sue Scarlett meets crew of East Anglian Air Ambulance crew. Photo: EAAA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Chaos and gridlock on the A47 as police sergeant ‘flabbergasted’ at rubber-necking motorists taking photos

A crash is causing delays on the A47 near the Postwick junction. Photo: Chris Harris

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Camper van couple ‘gassed by thieves’ on dream road trip

A sun set behind the couple's van Picture: Peter Gosling

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘If he got into the kennel he would kill me’ - Woman’s hand bitten off by dog

Sue Scarlett meets crew of East Anglian Air Ambulance crew. Photo: EAAA

Fourth crash in six hours on A47

A car ended up in a ditch on the A47 at Colney. Photo: NARS

Chinese food firm awarded £600,000 of your money for factory it never opened

Back in October 2015 Chinese food producer, Freshasia, announced it was opening a new factory in Little Melton thanks to support from the New Anglia LEP. Photo: Keith Whitmore

Les Miserables coming to Norwich Theatre Royal

Les Miserables is coming to Norwich in 2020

Man banned from parts of Norwich city centre arrested after police spot him in Haymarket

Sgt Mark Shepherd. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists