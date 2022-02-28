Man arrested after woman's suspicious death in Dereham

The death of a woman in her 70s in a house in Carlton Close in Dereham is now being treated as suspicious - Credit: Google

Police are treating the death of a woman in Dereham as suspicious.

Officers were called to an address in Carlton Close in Dereham on February 24 at 4.20pm following the death of a woman in her 70s.

After initial inquiries, police are treating her death as suspicious. A cordon was put in place at the property that has since been taken down.

A man in his 40s was arrested in connection with the death. He was taken to Wymondham Police station to be questioned by detectives.

He has since been released on bail while the investigation continues.

A post mortem carried out today (February 28) by the Home Office at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn was inconclusive.

Further tests are being carried out.

Detective Inspector Richard Weller said: "We are in the early stages of our investigation and are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.

"I can confirm the suspect was known to the victim and there is no ongoing risk to the public."

