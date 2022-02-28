News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man arrested after woman's suspicious death in Dereham

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:18 PM February 28, 2022
Carlton Close in Dereham

The death of a woman in her 70s in a house in Carlton Close in Dereham is now being treated as suspicious - Credit: Google

Police are treating the death of a woman in Dereham as suspicious.

Officers were called to an address in Carlton Close in Dereham on February 24 at 4.20pm following the death of a woman in her 70s.

After initial inquiries, police are treating her death as suspicious. A cordon was put in place at the property that has since been taken down.

A man in his 40s was arrested in connection with the death. He was taken to Wymondham Police station to be questioned by detectives.

He has since been released on bail while the investigation continues.

A post mortem carried out today (February 28) by the Home Office at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn was inconclusive.

Further tests are being carried out.

Most Read

  1. 1 Three places in Norfolk named among best spots in Britain for a mini-break
  2. 2 Zero emission zone bid could see diesel and petrol vehicle ban in city
  3. 3 Norfolk man's mercy mission to rescue wife from Ukraine
  1. 4 Roadworks to know about in Norfolk this week
  2. 5 Woman dies in Costessey house fire
  3. 6 Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after five-vehicle crash near Wells
  4. 7 OPINION: I saw red over driver parked in Blue Badge disabled space
  5. 8 Neighbour opposes bungalow scheme over lack of carers
  6. 9 'It was horrendous' - Community in shock after house engulfed in flames
  7. 10 Have you spotted any of Norfolk's most wanted people?

Detective Inspector Richard Weller said: "We are in the early stages of our investigation and are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.

"I can confirm the suspect was known to the victim and there is no ongoing risk to the public."

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Norfolk Live News
Dereham News

Don't Miss

Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Norfolk Live News

49 vehicles stopped in one village on suspicion of driving offences

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Food at The Three Horseshoes, Briston

Food and Drink

5 of the best north Norfolk pubs to visit for food

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters at a straw fire in a farm barn at Winfarthing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

'Some idiot set fire to it' - farmer fears blaze was started deliberately

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Roast dinner at The Bucks Arms. Picture: Louisa Baldwin

Food and Drink

Roasts at two Norfolk pubs named among best in England

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon